120,000 federal government workers begin strike votes

More than 120,000 public service workers will begin casting ballots in a strike vote today, after the union says contract talks with the federal government broke down over wages.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says members in the Program and Administrative Services, Operational Services, Technical Services, and Education and Library Science bargaining groups will vote until April 19.

Last May, PSAC declared an impasse in contract talks with the federal government, accusing the government at the time of an "insulting" wage offer.

PSAC is asking for a 4.5 per cent annual raise over three years, while the union says the federal government is offering a 2.06 per cent raise.

"Good wages. Protection from discrimination. Safe workplaces. Work-life balance. Is that too much to ask? We don’t think so," PSAC president Chris Aylward said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, Treasury Board is hell-bent on pushing through serious concessions that impact your rights, including reducing job security and access to some leaves."

In an interview on CTV Morning Live, Aylward says after 18 months of contract talks, the union is moving forward with strike votes.

"Our goal is not to go on strike; our goal is to get a fair, descent collective agreement for our members," Aylward said Wednesday morning.

"But after 18 months of hearing nothing but no from this government we have no other choice, it's the only tool we have in our tool box is to withdraw our services."

Aylward also defending the union's 13.5 per cent wage increase demand over three years.

"When you look at the rate of inflation and the cost of living, workers in this country are getting fed up," Aylward said. "Whether they're unionized, non-unionized, public sector, private sector – workers are getting fed up and sick and tired of being left behind. We see corporations making record profits, but yet workers are… no, just keep them down, don’t give them anything."

The union says the government's "flawed" return to the office plan is also an issue in contract talks, which requires employees to work in the office two to three days a week. PSAC has filed policy grievances over the plan.

Earlier this month, PSAC said the union and the government would resume negotiations on April with the assistance of third-party mediation.

Meantime, approximately 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency employees are holding strike votes until April 7.

Labour board recommends 9 per cent raise over three years

The Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board's Public Interest Commission is recommending the federal government give PSAC members a 9 per cent raise over three years.

The labour board's report, released last week, also addressed remote work, suggesting the parties "consider acknowledging that employees may request, on a voluntary basis, telework arrangements and may ask to revise or terminate those arrangements" at any time. While the union has said hybrid work should be part of the bargaining process, the labour board said remote work arrangements are at the employer's discretion and "subject to management approval".

The commission's report and salary recommendations are meant to guide contract talks between the union and Treasury Board, and are non-binding.

"These reports provide a clear path forward for the Government and PSAC to reach agreements, provided that parties return to the bargaining table and negotiate in good faith," the Treasury Board Secretariat said in a statement last Friday.

PSAC said the report for the PA and Common Issues tables offers "a pathway to main gains for workers, but still falls short of PSAC's demands" to reach a contract agreement that keeps up with the cost of living.

"The report also provided some guidance on our other key issues, including more inclusive workplaces, better work-life balance, and good, secure jobs," PSAC said in a statement.

"The Commission recommended giving employees a say in their remote work arrangements, expanding anti-harassment language to include other forms of discriminatory harassment and violence, and adding hybrid or remote options to the Workforce Adjustment Appendix."