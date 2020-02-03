OTTAWA -- After two weeks of reduced service, OC Transpo is hoping the Confederation Line will be running at full capacity today.

In a morning memo to Council, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said 12 trains were launched at 7 a.m. and Rideau Transit Group is "working on launching 13th train."

The 12 trains means trains are running every 4-5 minutes during the peak period. When it was launched last September, OC Transpo said 13 trains would run during the morning and afternoon peak periods.

The four-month-old Confederation Line had been running on reduced service for the past two weeks due to mechanical and electrical issues with the trains. There were two periods last week that only eight trains were operating during the peak periods.

In a Sunday evening memo to Councillors, Manconi had said Rideau Transit Group “has advised us they plan to provide the full-service fleet of 13 trains for Monday morning. This would restore service to normal levels.”

OC Transpo still plans to run the “S1 supplemental bus service” during the morning and afternoon peak periods today. Buses will run non-stop from Tunney’s Pasture, Hurdman and Blair stations to downtown Ottawa.

To accommodate the S1 supplemental bus service, the transit service says 104 bus trips may be cancelled during the peak periods so the buses can be redeployed.

O-Train Line 1: Details of the S1 special bus service and the bus trip cancellations are available at https://t.co/Qc6SoaXGHD — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) February 3, 2020

The head of the British consulting firm brought in to assess the problems with the Confederation Line said last week the goal was to build up the system over “the next coming days.”

Councillor Carol Anne Meehan spoke with JBA Consulting founder James Boyle at the Belfast Yard on Thursday. Boyle said the biggest issues were line contactors and brake issues, but all the issues were “absolutely” fixable.