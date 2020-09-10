OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting a slight decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa.

The 12 new lab-confirmed cases is a drop from the 17 new cases reported yesterday, and the 36 officials logged on Tuesday.

The new cases reported in Ottawa on Thursday are among 170 new lab-confirmed cases reported across Ontario. Most of those cases are in the Greater Toronto Area.

According to Ottawa Public Health, there have been 3,163 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Thursday, leaving the death toll from COVID-19 at 267 residents.

There are 12 people currently in hospital, one more than in Wednesday's report. One person remains in intensive care.

CASES AROUND THE REGION

Here is a look at figures of COVID-19 from other health units in eastern Ontario, based on data from Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Two new cases (207 cases total)

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases (53 cases total)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case (113 cases total)

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases (365 cases total)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case (36 cases total)

ACTIVE CASES

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa sits at 226, one more than Wednesday's report.

The nubmer of resolved cases jumped by 11 to 2,670 or 84.4 per cent of all known cases to date.

The number of active cases is the number of total, laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is consdered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result and the case is not a fatality.

Ottawa Public Health continues to say the actual number of infections in the city could be between five and 30 times greater than the number of laboratory-confirmed infections.

CASES BY AGE

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category: