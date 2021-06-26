OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 12 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday.

Across Ontario, there are 346 new cases of COVID-19. Health officials reported 64 cases in Toronto, 39 in the region of Waterloo and 34 in Peel Region.

The 12 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday follows 18 new cases on Friday and 13 cases on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health will provide the full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

THE COVID-19 TESTING TASK FORCE

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 683 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on June 24.

A total of 2,007 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 16 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION