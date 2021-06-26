OTTAWA --
Public Health Ontario is reporting 12 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday.
Across Ontario, there are 346 new cases of COVID-19. Health officials reported 64 cases in Toronto, 39 in the region of Waterloo and 34 in Peel Region.
The 12 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday follows 18 new cases on Friday and 13 cases on Thursday.
Ottawa Public Health will provide the full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.
THE COVID-19 TESTING TASK FORCE
The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 683 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on June 24.
A total of 2,007 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.
The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 16 hours.
CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION
-
Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Six cases removed from the total
-
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case
-
Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases
-
Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases
-
Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases
-
Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): (reported at 11 a.m.)