12 cm of snow blankets Ottawa on Wednesday

Montreal correctional officer suspended after man, 21, dies from injuries in jail

A correctional officer has been temporarily relieved of his duties after a detainee died following an altercation inside a Montreal jail on Christmas Eve. The Ministry of Public Safety confirmed in an email to CTV News that the man, 21-year-old Nicous D'Andre Spring, lost consciousness after an officer performed a 'physical procedure' on him inside the jail.

