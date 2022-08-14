12,000 eastern Ontario Hydro One customers without power due to maintenance

Power is out to more than 12,000 Hydro One customer to the east of the city because of maintenance, according to the utility.

Hydro One’s outage map shows 12,000 customers without power in an area stretching from Clarence-Rockland to Plantagenet.

Crews are working in the area and maintenance is listed as the cause for the outages.

The estimated restoration time for customers to the east of Ottawa is 12 p.m.

There was also a maintenance-related outage in Orléans Sunday morning, affecting about 4,000 customers. Nearly all have had power restored except for fewer than 20 customers in the area of Lilac Lane and Meadow Lane Road.

There are currently no Hydro Ottawa outages.