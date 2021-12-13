Provincial health officials are reporting 116 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Monday as the provincewide positivity rate reaches its highest point in six months.

There are 1,536 new cases across the province on Monday. Of those, 809 were in fully vaccinated people.

Ontario’s COVID-19 positivity rate is at 5.5 per cent, its highest since late May.

Across Ontario there are 253 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 161 in the ICU.

Ottawa Public Health recorded 98 new cases on Sunday and 124 on Saturday.

OPH will release a more thorough update on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa Monday afternoon.

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION