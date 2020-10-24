OTTAWA -- Two more residents of a Hawkesbury long-term care home have died due to COVID-19.

News of the deaths comes as the Canadian Red Cross, paramedics from Prescott-Russell and other agencies provide support for infection control protocols and help address a staffing shortage at the home.

There have been 110 COVID-19 cases among staff and residents at the Prescott and Russell Residence in Hawkesbury since the beginning of October. The deaths of three residents at the home are related to COVID-19.

Seventy-eight cases remain active at the Prescott and Russell Residence, involving 46 residents and 32 employees.

On Friday, the United Counties of Prescott and Russell announced it's receiving emergency assistance from multiple health care agencies due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases. Officials say the home is experiencing a staffing shortage due to the number of employees that have tested positive for COVID-19.

“This has been a very serious outbreak," stated Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, the Eastern Ontario Medical Officer of Health. "However, we want to reassure families and the community that the Prescott and Russell Residence is receiving support from multiple health care partners in an effort to bring the outbreak under control, and to ensure that residents are being well cared for."

Other teams providing support include the Red Cross, the Champlain Local Health Integration Network, the Ministry of Long-Term Care and paramedics from the Prescott and Russell Emergency Services.

"The employees at the Prescott and Russell Residence have been working around the clock to ensure the continued care of our residents, as they have been doing since the beginning of this pandemic, with professionalism and a commitment to keeping our residents safe and sound," said Stephane P. Parisien, Chief Administrative Officer of UCPR.

"We will get through this situation, as a community."