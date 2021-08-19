OTTAWA -- Many parents in Ottawa are breathing a sigh of relief as the province expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include anyone born on or before Dec. 31, 2009– in time for the start of the school year.

"We just really wanted to start the school year with her at least having one shot," said Elspeth Tory, whose daughter turns 12 in December. "As soon as I told my daughter she was ecstatic and we went first thing this morning as soon as the clinic opened at 8."

Late Wednesday, the city of Ottawa said that 89 per cent of residents 12 and older have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 74 per cent are fully vaccinated.

"There was like five seconds of pain, but it actually looks more menacing than it is," said Linden Russell, who got his first dose at the Nepean Sportslex on Wednesday.

Like many born in 2009, the 11-year-old, who turns 12 in October, is starting middle school in September— and he’s heading back to the classroom.

With one dose under his belt, his mother Kiely Russell is more than relieved knowing she can book Russell’s second shot 28 days from now, just a few days into the school year.

With the threat of a fourth wave looming, many parents hope this will provide a boost of protection and confidence for their soon-to-be 12-year-olds heading into a new school year and for some… a new school.

"(It’s) nice for those middle schools to know that everybody is eligible to get vaccinated," said Tory. "Everybody could be protected along with their teachers."