11-year-old best friends help save man's life
Juliet and Darcy, 11-year-old best friends, found a man in his 60’s in cardiac arrest. Thanks to their quick thinking to alert passersby for help the man is now recovering.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019 12:53PM EDT
OTTAWA - Two 11-year-old best friends are being called heroes for saving a man’s life in Barrhaven.
Emergency services responded to a call at 2:18 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the intersection of Amarillo Drive and Lydia Way. Ottawa Paramedics say two girls named Juliet and Darcy found a man in his 60’s in cardiac arrest. They found a passerby that contacted 911 while two other people started CPR.
Once paramedics arrived to the scene, they used a defibrillator and medications to restart the man’s heart. He was later taken to hospital where he is recovering.