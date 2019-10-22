

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





OTTAWA - Two 11-year-old best friends are being called heroes for saving a man’s life in Barrhaven.

Emergency services responded to a call at 2:18 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the intersection of Amarillo Drive and Lydia Way. Ottawa Paramedics say two girls named Juliet and Darcy found a man in his 60’s in cardiac arrest. They found a passerby that contacted 911 while two other people started CPR.

Once paramedics arrived to the scene, they used a defibrillator and medications to restart the man’s heart. He was later taken to hospital where he is recovering.

Wait until you meet these two incredible 11yo girls. Best friends Juliet & Darcy are being called heroes and... well... they kind of agree. At 6pm we’ll tell you how they played a role in potentially saving a man’s life. @ctvottawa @OttawaParamedic #ottnews #ottawa pic.twitter.com/zoKAj80MhV — Catherine Lathem (@CatherineCTV) October 22, 2019