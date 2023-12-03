11 things to do in Ottawa for free this holiday season
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 11 things to do for free in Ottawa this holiday season.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
Winter Lights Across Canada
Be dazzled by the thousands of lights that brighten Canada's capital this holiday season.
Winter Lights Across Canada leads you through Ottawa and Gatineau to view illuminated sites like Confederation Park, the Rideau Canal, National War Memorial, Jacques-Cartier Park and the Supreme Court of Canada.
Winter Lights Across Canada runs every evening from Dec. 7 to Jan. 7.
For more information, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/winter-lights.html.
Skating
You can skate for free on Ottawa's outdoor refrigerated rinks, weather permitting.
Here is a list of locations in Ottawa:
- Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall (scheduled to open on Sunday, Dec. 3)
- Lansdowne Park skating court
- Ben Franklin Place skating rink
- Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury)
Children and youth can also skate for free at arenas until Dec. 23.
The city says all public and family skating sessions will be free for children and youth. View a list of facilities that offer skating on ottawa.ca.
Skaters on the Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Cross-country skiing
You can go cross-country skiing on several trails in Ottawa this winter, weather permitting. Donations are appreciated.
- Britannia Winter Trail
- Kichi Sibi Winter Trail
- Ottawa West Winter Trail
- Rideau Winter Trail
- Ski Heritage East
Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing is available in Gatineau Park, but a winter pass (seasonal or daily) is required to access the trails.
David Hetherington cross-country skis on the morning of Christmas Eve at Gatineau Park near Chelsea, Quebec, on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2013. Despite the sun, a -31 C wind chill was expected in the region Tuesday morning and a frostbite advisory was issued by Ottawa Pulic Health. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Go for a hike
You can go for a winter hike this holiday season in Ottawa and Gatineau.
In Gatineau Park, 11 kilometres of trails are compacted once a week for winter hiking. Hiking is free in Gatineau Park during the winter.
For more information, click here.
The National Capital Commission also features natural trails through the Greenbelt in Ottawa for hiking. For a list of winter trails, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/hiking-and-walking-greenbelt.
Swim Saturdays
Children and youth can swim for free at city of Ottawa pools on Saturdays in December.
The city is offering free drop-in swimming sessions on Saturdays for children and youth until Dec. 30. Fees still apply for wave swims.
View a list of recreation and community centres with pools on ottawa.ca.
National Arts Centre
The National Arts Centre offers several free events through the holiday season.
- Toddler Tuesdays – Dec. 5 and Dec. 12
- NAC Orchestra Players' Association presents FanFair 2023 – Dec. 10
- NAC Indigenous Theatre presents Powwow Life Drawing – Dec. 12
- NAC Indigenous Theatre presents Adawaning: Indigenous Women's Art Market on Dec. 15-16
- Capital Sessions – house dance workshop – Dec. 17.
For a full list of events at the National Arts Centre, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/discover?price=free.
Museums
Museums in the national capital region offer free admission during the following periods this holiday season:
- Canadian Museum of Nature Admission is free to all permanent galleries on Thursday evenings after 5 p.m. (Tickets are required) (The museum is closed on Dec. 24, 25, 26 and Jan. 1)
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum Admission is free daily between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. (The museum is closed on Christmas Day)
- Canada Science and Technology Museum Admission is free daily between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. (The museum is closed on Christmas Day)
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum Admission is free daily between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. (The museum is closed on Dec. 25)
- Canadian War Museum Admission is free on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A timed ticket is required. (The museum is closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day)
- Canadian Museum of History Admission is free on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A timed ticket is required. (The museum is closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day)
- National Gallery of Canada Admission is free to all visitors every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (The museum is closed on Mondays until Jan. 1 and on Christmas Day)
- Ottawa Art Gallery – Admission is always free to the Ottawa Art Gallery. Donations are welcome. (The museum is closed on Mondays and is closed Christmas Day and New Year's Day)
- The Bank of Canada Museum on Bank Street is always free. (The Bank of Canada Museum will be closed from Tuesday, Dec. 19 to Wednesday, Jan. 3)
Parliament of Canada Tours
Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the West Block this winter.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/. There will be no guided tours available on Christmas Day and on New Year's Day.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience
Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.
The experience is closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Rideau Hall
Visit the historic mansion and expansive landscaped grounds of the official residence and workplace of the governor general this holiday season.
Rideau Hall offers guided tours of the residence, while you can also explore the grounds. Guided tours are available daily.
For more information, click here.
Horse-drawn carriage rides
Cundell Stables offer festive carriage rides in the ByWard Market on Dec. 3, Dec. 10, and Dec. 17.
For more information, visit https://www.byward-market.com/events.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING Ottawa could see 15 to 20 cm of snow on Sunday and Monday
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING 11 things to do in Ottawa for free this holiday season
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Here's what you can buy in Ottawa for over $1 million in 10 neighbourhoods
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. assassination attempt charges 'confirm' Trudeau's claims about India had 'real substance,' former national security advisers say
The indictment of an Indian national for the attempted assassination of a Sikh separatist and dual U.S.-Canadian national 'validates' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations that the Indian government may have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen as having 'real substance,' according to two of Canada's former national security advisers.
Bonnie Crombie wins Ontario Liberal leadership after 3 rounds of voting
Ontario Liberals have selected Bonnie Crombie, a three-term big city mayor and former MP who boasts that she gets under the skin of Premier Doug Ford, as their next leader to go head to head with the premier in the next provincial election.
Trump calls Biden the 'destroyer' of democracy despite his own efforts to overturn 2020 election
Former U.S. president Donald Trump on Saturday attempted to turn the tables on his likely rival in November, President Joe Biden, arguing that the man whose election victory Trump tried to overturn is "the destroyer of American democracy."
Search for runaway kangaroo in Ontario continues
The search continues for the kangaroo that is hopping around somewhere in Ontario after it escaped zoo handlers from a transport truck Thursday night.
What was a hospital like in medieval times? Researchers analyzed 400 skeletons to find out
In medieval times, hospitals took care of the 'poor and infirm,' but how were inhabitants selected and what were their lives like? Researchers analyzed 400 skeletons to find out.
James Webb Telescope confirms existence of massive dusty galaxy from early universe
New observations from the James Webb Space Telescope have confirmed the existence of a massive, dusty, star-forming galaxy which was first spotted years ago by a ground telescope, but was completely invisible to the Hubble Space Telescope.
Rocky planets may be able to form under more high-stress scenarios than previously known: study
A study of one of the most extreme, radiation-heavy environments in the universe has found that it might be possible for rocky planets comprised of water, carbon and other familiar molecules to form under far more intense circumstances than previously believed.
Teen girls are being victimized by deepfake nudes. One family is pushing for more protections
A mother and her 14-year-old daughter are advocating for better protections for victims after AI-generated nude images of the teen and other female classmates were circulated at a high school in New Jersey.
7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes off the southern Philippines and a tsunami warning is issued
A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck Saturday off the cost of the southern Philippines island of Mindanao and Philippine authorities issued a tsunami warning.
Atlantic
-
The 60th Annual Christmas Daddies Telethon nets over $600,000 for children in need
The 60th Annual Christmas Daddies Telethon continued its Maritime traditions on Saturday, showcasing various Maritime talents throughout the seven-hour show.
-
Dozens took to the streets of Halifax calling for peace in Gaza
Dozens of Halifax residents gathered under gloomy skies – a reflection of their heavy hearts. They are calling for peace as the conflict between Gaza and Israel heats up again following the end of a humanitarian ceasefire.
-
Police investigating report of gunshots in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report of possible gun shots in Dartmouth, Friday night.
Toronto
-
Bonnie Crombie wins Ontario Liberal leadership after 3 rounds of voting
Ontario Liberals have selected Bonnie Crombie, a three-term big city mayor and former MP who boasts that she gets under the skin of Premier Doug Ford, as their next leader to go head to head with the premier in the next provincial election.
-
Here's what the new Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie promised
The Ontario Liberal Party has a new leader.
-
Canadian couple told new car cannot be insured in U.S. after moving to Florida
A couple from Montreal who recently moved to Florida fear they may have to sell their newly purchased vehicle after Toyota refused to provide them a compliance letter, a policy by some manufacturing companies that has seen owners unable to import their cars into the United States.
Montreal
-
Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge to be reduced to one lane each way for weeks: MTQ
Traffic on the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction "for several weeks" as of Friday night, Quebec's transport ministry has confirmed. The eastbound portion of the bridge will be completely closed for about an hour starting at 11 p.m. Friday to redirect the lanes.
-
Hundreds demonstrate against Quebec housing bill
Several hundred people demonstrated in Montreal on Saturday to oppose Bill 31 on housing, saying it will weaken the rights of renters.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING Snowfall warning issued for Montreal, southern Quebec
Environment Canada has issues a snowfall warning for many parts of southern Quebec, including the Montreal area.
Northern Ontario
-
How to watch the 2023 CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon
Once again, the annual Sudbury tradition of the CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon returns Saturday, Dec. 2 and is marking a major milestone with its 75th anniversary this year.
-
One dead, one in hospital after vehicle crashes into Lake Ontario
A man is dead and another is in hospital after a vehicle crashed into Lake Ontario early on Saturday morning.
-
Sudbury Wacky Wings owner ‘heartbroken’ restaurant being expropriated, vows to reopen
While he’s a big supporter of what the city has planned for downtown, the owner of Wacky Wings on Shaughnessy Street says he and his staff are “heartbroken” they are being forced out of their location.
London
-
One dead, one in hospital after vehicle crashes into Lake Ontario
A man is dead and another is in hospital after a vehicle crashed into Lake Ontario early on Saturday morning.
-
Bonnie Crombie wins Ontario Liberal leadership after 3 rounds of voting
Ontario Liberals have selected Bonnie Crombie, a three-term big city mayor and former MP who boasts that she gets under the skin of Premier Doug Ford, as their next leader to go head to head with the premier in the next provincial election.
-
'Brings everyone together': Argyle BIA Santa Claus Parade draws thousands to east London, Ont.
Thousands of people lined Dundas Street in London’s east end for the ninth annual Argyle BIA (business improvement area) Santa Claus Parade on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
'Winter is the fabric of who we are’: Winnipeg businesses, activities bearing the brunt of mild weather
Winnipeg is known for its cold and snowy winters, but this year, mild weather and stifled snowfall have made it difficult for businesses that need those frigid conditions.
-
'No Trespassing' signs now up at Lemay Forest
Advocates are speaking out after public access to a St. Norbert forest officially ended Friday.
-
Holiday Train stopping in Winnipeg Saturday night
The festive lights of the CPKC Holiday Train are set to illuminate Winnipeg's night sky Saturday as part of its 25 year anniversary celebrations.
Kitchener
-
Alleged victims speak out after a Waterloo, Ont. man posed as a CSIS agent and scammed women out of millions
Several women have come forward claiming they were victims of a romance scam by a Waterloo, Ont. man. Police believe he allegedly defrauded dozens of women out of more than $2 million over 15 years.
-
'Start thinking in innovative ways': Cambridge councillor pushing for new idea to tackle affordable housing crisis
A Cambridge city councillor is calling for a new way to tackle the local affordable housing crisis.
-
Waterloo man considered 'armed and dangerous' arrested after police chase
A man from Waterloo, who was wanted for an armed home invasion, has been arrested following a police chase in Kitchener.
Calgary
-
RCMP warn property owners after theft and shooting near Linden
RCMP are warning the public about the danger trying to stop a crime in progress after a theft and shooting on a property near Linden, Alta.
-
Calgary woman dies when her vehicle hits power pole south of Airdrie
A Calgary woman died early Saturday when her vehicle struck a power pole near Airdrie.
-
Humane Society names new program after Rosco, a stolen dog who died
A new Humane Society program is being named after a dog that was stolen and later died.
Saskatoon
-
'Screaming for help': Saskatoon man injured saving family from dog attack
An evening stroll for a Saskatoon man and his three children quickly turned violent, when two Pit bull dogs aggressively approached and attacked them on Wednesday in the Holiday Park neighbourhood.
-
Saskatoon business says rise in 'incidents' in Pleasant Hill reason for planned closure
The CEO of a financial institution that’s closing its doors next year says a rise in frequency and severity of incidents in the Pleasant Hill community where the building is located is the main reason for the planned closure.
-
'Every tool at our disposal': Lawyers submit amended application to challenge Sask. pronoun legislation
LGBTQ2S+ advocates are not backing down in their legal fight against the Sask. Party’s Parents’ Bill of Rights, submitting an amended application against the legislation on Friday evening.
Edmonton
-
Gun sighting prompts lockdown of West Edmonton Mall Saturday
West Edmonton Mall was locked down late Saturday afternoon after a shopper was seen with a gun.
-
'You can feel the excitement': Historic Italian Bakery reopens after arson
Edmonton's Chinatown warmly welcomed back a sweet Italian staple Saturday.
-
'It's awesome': Local ski hills open for season despite lack of snow in Edmonton
Ski clubs worked around the clock to get ready for skiers and snowboarders on opening weekend.
Vancouver
-
13-year-old boy and father targeted in Richmond double homicide, investigators say
Homicide investigators say the two people found dead inside a Richmond home Thursday night were father and son, and evidence gathered so far suggests they were targeted.
-
6-month ban, $2,000 penalty for Abbotsford dentist who admitted to improperly touching staff member
An Abbotsford dentist who was the subject of "extraordinary action to protect the public" earlier this year has reached a consent agreement with the BC College of Oral Health Professionals.
-
Number of British Columbians lost to toxic drugs in 2023 surpasses 2,000
At least 2,039 British Columbians have lost their lives to toxic drugs so far in 2023, according to the latest data release from the BC Coroners Service—marking the third year in a row more than 2,000 people have died from the province's ongoing overdose crisis.
Regina
-
'Every tool at our disposal': Lawyers submit amended application to challenge Sask. pronoun legislation
LGBTQ2S+ advocates are not backing down in their legal fight against the Sask. Party’s Parents’ Bill of Rights, submitting an amended application against the legislation on Friday evening.
-
'Full variety': Regina Farmers' Market going big for month of December
For the month of December, the Regina Farmers’ Market is hosting the biggest indoor market in its nearly 50-year history.
-
El Nino doesn't guarantee a 'brown Christmas' in Sask., meteorologist says
With the weather phenomenon known as El Nino expected to impact much of western Canada this winter, including Saskatchewan, one meteorologist wants people to know it doesn’t mean no snow and above-zero temperatures will be the everyday norm.