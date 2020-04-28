OTTAWA -- Eleven more residents in Ottawa’s long-term care homes have died due to COVID-19 related complications.

Ottawa Public Health reported the 11 new deaths in its daily summary of COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa’s long-term care homes, retirement homes and hospitals.

The report shows 53 new cases of COVID-19 among residents at long-term care homes as of Monday at 4 p.m. There was also 14 new cases of COVID-19 involving staff at the facilities.

The spike in new cases comes after Ottawa Public Health and Ottawa Paramedics tested 1,700 residents and staff at nine long-term care facilities over the weekend.

There are currently 319 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents at long-term care homes. Public health reports 136 staff members at the long-term care facilities have also tested positive.

Fifty-two of Ottawa’s 71 deaths linked to COVID-19 have involved residents of long-term care homes. Of Ottawa’s 1,221 cases of COVID-19, 455 involve staff and residents of long-term care homes in Ottawa.

Carlingview Manor is the hardest hit long-term care facility in Ottawa. According to Ottawa Public Health, 94 residents and 34 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Eight residents of the home have died due to COVID-19 complications.

At Montfort Long-Term Care Centre, 76 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 16 residents have died due to COVID-19 complications. Fifteen staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

At Madonna Care Community, 41 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 15 residents have died due to COVID-19.

Four residents of the Perley Rideau Veterans’ Health Centre have died due to COVID-19 complications, while five residents at Laurier Manor have died due to COVID-19.

Three residents at Manoir Marochel have died due to COVID-19.