OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

In its daily epidemiology report, issued Monday, OPH said there have now been 1,962 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

OPH continues to say the number of actual infections in the city could be between 5 and 30 times higher than the number of laboratory-confirmed infections.

The median age for infections in Ottawa is 56 years. The youngest confirmed infection was in a four-month-old, while the oldest was 105.

No new deaths were reported Monday, leaving the death toll at 244 since the pandemic began.

The median age for deaths is 86. A 39-year-old is the youngest Ottawa resident to die from COVID-19, while the oldest was 105. There have been eight people under the age of 60 who have died of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

OPH says 38 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19 complications and 1,610 cases are considered resolved.

According to the COVID-19 dashboard, just over 500 tests were performed Sunday. OPH says positive test results take about 18.4 hours to come in. Negative results are learned in about 22 hours.