OTTAWA -- The number of new cases of COVID-19 spiked above 100 in Ottawa on Friday, as the capital set a record for the number of COVID-19 cases in a month.

Ontario Public Health officials reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa today.

There have been 1,520 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa in October, surpassing the September total of 1,413 cases.

This is the third day this week that Ottawa has seen more than 100 new cases of COVID-19. There were 119 new cases on Monday and 116 new cases on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot of the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Across Ontario, there are 712 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Health Minister Christine Elliott reported 213 new cases in Toronto, 135 in Peel Region and 62 in York Region.

Ontario is reporting 712 cases of #COVID19 as over 38,500 tests were completed. Locally, there are 213 new cases in Toronto, 135 in Peel, 108 in Ottawa and 62 in York Region. There are 713 more resolved cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 16, 2020

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region reports 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, one day after seeing 23 new cases.

One new case was reported in the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit.

There are five new cases of COVID-19 in the Renfrew County and District Health Unit.

For the second straight day, no new cases were reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health region.

Quebec health officials reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region, which includes Gatineau.