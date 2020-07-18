Advertisement
10-year-old seriously injured in Stittsville collision
Ottawa Police at the scene of a collision on Stittsville Main St. that left a 10-year-old with serious injuries July 18, 2020. (Aaron Reid / CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa paramedics say a 10-year-old child is in serious condition following a collision on Stittsville Main Street.
The crash happened at around 3:05 p.m. Saturday.
The 10-year-old suffered abdominal and leg injuries and is now in CHEO.
When reached Saturday afternoon, Ottawa police could not immediately give further information about what happened, saying only a pedestrian was involved. Images taken by CTV News at the scene show a damaged bicycle on the ground.
A section of Stittsville Main Street between Hobin Street and Carp Road was closed for the investigation but the road is now open.
