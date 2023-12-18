OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 10 to 20 mm of rain in the forecast for Monday

    Rain beads off an umbrella as a man walks through downtown Ottawa Friday March 26, 2021. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS) Rain beads off an umbrella as a man walks through downtown Ottawa Friday March 26, 2021. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

    Rain is expected to fall throughout the day in the Capital with one week until Christmas.

    Environment Canada's forecast for Monday calls for 10 to 20 milimetres of rain. Temperatures will remain very mild for this time of year with a high of plus 6 C.

    Rain will continue into tonight with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries in the evening. Periods of snow will begin late this evening with 2 to 4 cm of snowfall.

    There will be a low of minus 4 C with a wind chill of minus 11 C overnight.

    The rain will switch to snow on Tuesday with 'periods' of snowfall ending near noon and remaining cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures will remain steady near minus 4 C and a wind chill of minus 12 C.

    Starting Wednesday, conditions will improve with clear skies expected going into Christmas weekend.

    Environment Canada has no prediction for Christmas Day yet, but Christmas Eve is showing a mix of sun and clouds with a high of minus 3 C.

