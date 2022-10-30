10 people charged with impaired driving on Ottawa roads overnight

Ten people are facing impaired driving charges after Ottawa police responded to collisions and tips from the public this Halloween weekend.

Ottawa police say patrol officers charged the drivers with impaired operation of a motor vehicle while intoxicated Saturday night and Sunday morning.

"Some of the arrests were the result of collisions, other impaired drivers were stopped because of alert members of the public called police," police said in a media release.

Eight drivers were charged with impaired driving in downtown Ottawa, while the other two were stopped in the west end.

Police say road safety is one of its key priorities.

"Impaired drivers put all road users at risk," police said.

"Operating a vehicle while intoxicated by drugs or alcohol is a criminal offence and can result in fines, suspended driver’s licences and even imprisonment."

If you see someone who may be driving while intoxicated, you can call 9-1-1.