10 new cases of COVID-19 in Outaouais, Quebec wants businesses to close on Sundays
OTTAWA -- Ten new cases of COVID-19 were announced in the Outaouais on Monday, as Quebec’s premier unveiled a plan to order most businesses to close on Sundays to give workers a break.
Quebec health officials offered no details about the 10 new cases of novel coronavirus in the Outaouais health region, which includes Gatineau.
There are now 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais.
There are 3,430 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Quebec. The province announced 590 new positive cases on Monday.
Businesses to close on Sundays
Premier Francois Legault wants to give workers a day off to rest during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Quebec will order most businesses to close on Sundays in the month of April, including grocery stores.
Gas stations, depanneurs, pharmacies and restaurant takeout services will stay open on Sundays.