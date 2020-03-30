OTTAWA -- Ten new cases of COVID-19 were announced in the Outaouais on Monday, as Quebec’s premier unveiled a plan to order most businesses to close on Sundays to give workers a break.

Quebec health officials offered no details about the 10 new cases of novel coronavirus in the Outaouais health region, which includes Gatineau.

There are now 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais.

There are 3,430 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Quebec. The province announced 590 new positive cases on Monday.

Businesses to close on Sundays

Premier Francois Legault wants to give workers a day off to rest during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quebec will order most businesses to close on Sundays in the month of April, including grocery stores.

Gas stations, depanneurs, pharmacies and restaurant takeout services will stay open on Sundays.