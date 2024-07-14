OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 1 taken to hospital with serious injuries, another arrested following 2-vehicle collision on HWY. 7 in Sharbot Lake

    OPP badge in this file image. OPP badge in this file image.
    Share

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 7 in Sharbot Lake Sunday at noon.

    Police say one person has been arrested.

    The highway at McQuaid Road will be closed for the next few hours, as police investigate.

    Detours are in place by MTO.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Why 'paying yourself first' is the key to a comfortable retirement

    One of the most effective retirement savings strategies is to pay yourself first. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines strategies for consistently saving and investing over time and building a solid nest egg.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News