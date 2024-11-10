1 taken to hospital after pickup flips over median on Hwy. 174

First responders were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck on Highway 174 in Ottawa on Sunday afternoon.

Ottawa Fire Services responded to the eastbound lanes of the highway near Blair Road at approximately 1:20 p.m. Initial reports show the vehicle flipped over the centre median.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle and firefighters used specialized tools to safely remove them. Another occupant was able to get out on their own, according to Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Nick Defazio.

Ottawa paramedics say one person was transported to hospital. There were no reports of serious injuries.

Firefighters spread absorbent on the leaking fluids before clearing the scene.

Ottawa police said in an update at around 2:45 p.m. that Highway 174 had reopened in both directions.