1 person killed in chain-reaction crash on Hwy. 401 near Kingston, Ont.

One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont.

Emergency crews responded to a "chain reaction" collision involving five vehicles on Highway 401 at approximately 7:40 p.m., according to police.

Ontario Provincial Police say a tractor-trailer hit another vehicle that was slowing down or stopped in a construction zone.

"Secondary collisions occurred involving three other vehicles being rear-ended causing damage and injuries to two individuals," the OPP said. "A third person was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Two people were transported to hospital for treatment and released.

The westbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed between Joyceville Road and Highway 15 for more than 14 hours. The road reopened just after 10 a.m. Thursday.