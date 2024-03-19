OTTAWA
Ottawa

1 person arrested after shooting in Kanata

An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)
There are no reports of injuries after an evening shooting in Kanata.

Ottawa police say officers responded to reports of a shooting on Winterset Road, off Campeau Drive, just before 6:30 p.m. Monday. Residents living in the neighbourhood posted on Facebook that they heard several gunshots.

Police say a suspect was arrested at the scene for discharging a firearm.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service West District Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666.

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

