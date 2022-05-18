$1 million Lotto Max winning ticket remains unclaimed in Aylmer, Que.

Lottery players in Gatineau, Que. will want to check wallets, purses, nightstands and cupboards for an unclaimed lottery ticket worth $1 million.

Loto-Quebec says a winning ticket worth $1 million from the June 22, 2021 Lotto Max draw has not been claimed.

The winning ticket was purchased in the Aylmer sector of Gatineau.

The winning numbers are 04 18 21 27 32 38 44

You have until June 22 to claim the $1 million prize.

Loto-Quebec says several million dollar winning prizes have yet to be claimed. A $2 million Quebec 49 winning ticket sold in Quebec City is also unclaimed.

Winners have 12 months following the draw to claim the prize. Loto-Quebec says unclaimed prizes are redistributed to players in the form of bonus prizes and special draws.