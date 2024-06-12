1 man in critical condition after being shot in Lowertown

Ottawa paramedics say a man is in critical condition after being shot in Lowertown this afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to an address on Beausoleil Drive near Murray Street at 3:45 p.m.

There, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He's been taken to hospital.

Ottawa police are asking residents to avoid the area for the police investigation. Beausoleil Drive is cloed between Murray and Old St. Patrick streets.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for updates.