1 man hospitalized following apartment fire in Vanier

    Ottawa firefighters battle a fire at an apartment above a store on McArthur Avenue in Ottawa. June 21, 2024. (Scott Stilborn/X) Ottawa firefighters battle a fire at an apartment above a store on McArthur Avenue in Ottawa. June 21, 2024. (Scott Stilborn/X)
    One man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition following a fire in an apartment in Vanier Friday afternoon.

    Firefighters were called to a second-floor apartment above a store on McArthur Avenue, east of the Vanier Parkway, at around 5:24 p.m. Smoke could be seen at the back of the building.

    Ottawa police closed a short stretch of McArthur Avenue between Enfield Avenue and Olmstead Street at firefighters dealt with the fire.

    Paramedics said an adult male suffered burns and smoke inhalation as a result of the fire.

    The fire was quickly extinguished. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

