1 man hospitalized following apartment fire in Vanier

One man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition following a fire in an apartment in Vanier Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a second-floor apartment above a store on McArthur Avenue, east of the Vanier Parkway, at around 5:24 p.m. Smoke could be seen at the back of the building.

Ottawa police closed a short stretch of McArthur Avenue between Enfield Avenue and Olmstead Street at firefighters dealt with the fire.

Paramedics said an adult male suffered burns and smoke inhalation as a result of the fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished. The cause of the fire is under investigation.