1 man dead, 1 injured following stabbings in Belleville, Ont.

Belleville police are appealing for witnesses to a double stabbing that left one man dead and another in hospital.

According to a news release, the incident happened just after midnight Saturday outside a local strip club on North Front Street.

Two men, both Belleville residents, were found with stab wounds. One of them, 23 years old, died in hospital. The second, 30 years old, was transferred to a hospital in Kingston to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The name of the man who died has been withheld while police contact next-of-kin.

In a post on Facebook Sunday, the Go Go Club said it was suspending business temporarily following the incident outside its doors.

"We are under no obligation to do so yet feel it to be the most respectful and considerate course of action," the post said. "Our hearts go out to the victims and their families as well as staff and patrons that may have been traumatized by this event."

Anyone with information about the incident or anyone who might be a witness is asked to contact Detective Constable Rachel Sweet at 613-966-0882 x 4177 or rsweet@bellevilleps.ca.

Anyone looking to provide information anonymously is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 613-969-8477 or crimestoppersquinte.ca