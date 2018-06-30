

One person is dead after a single vehicle rollover in Spencerville.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened just before 7:00 a.m. Saturday on the 416 SB near the Spencerville exit.

One person, who has not been identified was pronounced dead on scene. A second individual was sent to the Ottawa Trauma Centre by air ambulance. Five others are recovering in local hospitals from serious injuries.

Preliminary investigation has indicated that the motor vehicle containing seven individuals lost control and rolled over.

All road closures have since re-opened.

The investigation is on-going.