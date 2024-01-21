OTTAWA
    1 killed, another with serious injuries after head-on crash in Quinte West, Ont.

    Ontario Provincial Police in Quinte West, Ont. are investigating a fatal head-on collision in the west-end of the city.

    OPP said on social media that the collision occurred on Old Highway 2 Saturday morning, approximately 100 kilometres west of Kingston and 170 kilometres east of Toronto.

    An 80-year-old man from Brighton, Ont. was pronounced dead. A 40-year-old from Quite West also suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

    OPP did not provide more details.

    Police continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

