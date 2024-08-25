1 dead in head-on crash on Hwy. 62 south of Bancroft, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal head-on car crash on Highway 62 south of Bancroft, Ont. on Sunday afternoon.

OPP say on social media the crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. between Cleveland Road and South Jordan Lake Road.

One person was declared dead at the scene, police say.

Three others have unknown injuries.

Highway 62 is closed in both directions between Highway 620 and Bannockburn Road.

Police expect the road to be closed for an "extended period of time" as police continue to investigate the crash.

The crash site is located approximately 40 kilometres south of Bancroft and 70 kilometres north of Belleville.