1 dead following two-vehicle collision on Highway 37 in Belleville, Ont.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says one person is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 37 in Belleville Ont. Wednesday morning.

OPP spokesperson, Bill Dickson told CTV News Ottawa police received a call at around 10:50 a.m. reporting a collision involving an SUV and a pick-up truck on the highway at Boundary Road.

As a result of the collision, the pick-up truck “left the roadway and rolled over in the water-filled ditch.”

While one person was able to get out, another person was trapped inside the truck, police add.

Police note that though bystanders tried to help the trapped person, they were unsuccessful.

However, when emergency crews arrived on scene and extricated the trapped person, they were pronounced dead at the scene, police add.

"The nature and extent of injuries of the other individuals is not available at this time," the OPP said in a post on X.

The OPP says the highway is closed between Moria and Zion roads, as the investigation continues.