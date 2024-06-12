1 dead following two-vehicle collision on Highway 37 in Belleville, Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says one person is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 37 in Belleville Ont. Wednesday morning.
OPP spokesperson, Bill Dickson told CTV News Ottawa police received a call at around 10:50 a.m. reporting a collision involving an SUV and a pick-up truck on the highway at Boundary Road.
As a result of the collision, the pick-up truck “left the roadway and rolled over in the water-filled ditch.”
While one person was able to get out, another person was trapped inside the truck, police add.
Police note that though bystanders tried to help the trapped person, they were unsuccessful.
However, when emergency crews arrived on scene and extricated the trapped person, they were pronounced dead at the scene, police add.
"The nature and extent of injuries of the other individuals is not available at this time," the OPP said in a post on X.
The OPP says the highway is closed between Moria and Zion roads, as the investigation continues.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sellers still occupying home on Vancouver's west side that they sold for $3.9 million a year ago
The former owners of a home on Vancouver's west side have continued living in it despite selling it for nearly $4 million last June. Last week, they won a court case that will prevent the new owners from evicting them for at least a little while longer.
Bus passengers frantically texted loved ones as gunman hijacked an Atlanta commuter bus during rush hour
Atlanta police had barely finished briefing the community about a shooting inside a downtown food court Tuesday afternoon when calls began to come in about a bus hijacking.
Rise of rare bacterial disease not expected to 'spiral out of control': doctor
While a rare bacterial infection that can lead to meningitis is on the rise in some provinces across Canada, an infectious diseases specialist says it’s not expected to 'spiral out of control.'
Death of Canadian in India confirmed by Global Affairs
A Canadian has died in India, Global Affairs Canada confirmed to CTV News Wednesday. Canadian officials are 'engaging with local authorities,' the agency said.
Calgary 'not out of the woods' on water main repair, Gondek says
In a morning update about the work being done to repair Calgary's broken water main, Mayor Jyoti Gondek congratulated the efforts of all Calgarians but said the conservation guidelines could remain in place until the middle of next week.
Ontario homeowner fighting back against alleged paving scam arrested
A group of Mississauga homeowners hired a construction company with a reputable name, only to find out that it wasn’t the company they thought – setting into motion a series of bizarre events that ended with the arrest of a homeowner.
AI stethoscope demonstrates 'the power as well as the risk' of emerging technology
The modest stethoscope has joined the Artificial Intelligence revolution, tapping into the power of machine learning to help health-care providers screen for diseases of the heart and lung, an emergency physician says.
Atlantic
-
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued in New Brunswick
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued just before 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon for Queens County, Moncton and the southeast, and the Kennebecasis Valley/Kings County in New Brunswick.
-
Warm summer forecast for much of Canada, but how about the Maritimes?
Environment and Climate Change Canada expects a warmer than average summer for most of Canada.
-
Teen facing charges related to the theft of vehicles in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia: RCMP
A 17-year-old from Wilmot, N.B., is facing a string of charges for allegedly stealing vehicles in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia earlier this month.
Toronto
-
Officers involved in deadly wrong-way crash have refused to speak with SIU
The province’s police watchdog says two officers at the centre of the investigation into a fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 401 in Whitby earlier this year have not agreed to be interviewed or submitted their notes to investigators.
-
'This will be a warm one': Hotter than usual summer in Ontario could start with Father’s Day weekend
Environment and Climate Change Canada is predicting a steamier-than-normal summer because of climate change, despite a slightly cooler start.
-
Tech conference that has resulted in nearly $200M in economic impact for Toronto won’t return in 2025
Next week's Collision technology conference in Toronto will be the final one.
Montreal
-
Desjardins data breach: Laval police arrest 3 suspects, fourth one being sought
More than five years after a massive data leak of personal information at Desjardins, Laval police announced Wednesday afternoon they have arrested three suspects.
-
Quebec Premier Legault is pushing for more provincial powers amid sagging polls
Quebec's premier says he wants to find new powers to boost his province's autonomy within Canada, but experts are keeping their expectations in check.
-
Shoplifting in Montreal and across the country on the rise
Thefts are on the rise in Montreal with new data from the police (SPVM) showing that it's been a growing problem for the past five years.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. provincial park closed as police continue manhunt
Ontario Provincial Police say they are not letting up on their search for a northeastern Ontario man who may know something about a recent homicide in the Timmins area and efforts have closed a local provincial park.
-
One sent to hospital after bear attack at northwestern Ont. provincial park
One person was taken to hospital after a bear attack inside a camp in a remote area of a northwestern Ontario provincial park Wednesday morning.
-
Sudbury police officer charged with assault causing bodily harm
A police officer in Greater Sudbury has been charged with assault following an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit.
Windsor
-
'We just need to know as much as possible': Windsorite hires local law firm after hit and run
Hussein ‘Jae’ Jaber, 26, was seriously injured on May 20 while out for an evening rollerblade.
-
'Situation is dire': 22 men displaced after fire at drug addition treatment centre
An early morning fire impacted close to two dozen men that were being housed at the Launch Pad Recovery Centre on Ouellette Avenue.
-
GECDSB trustees weigh job cuts as school board confronts deficit
A multi-million dollar deficit could cost some public school board employees their jobs.
London
-
First of 4 built-in-London, Ont. armoured vehicles heading overseas to assist Ukrainian troops
The first four of 50 new Armoured Combat Support Vehicles (ACSV) built in London, Ont. are on their way to Europe.
-
Impaired driving charges laid after driver found passed out with toddler in vehicle
Elgin OPP have laid impaired driving charges after a driver was spotted unconscious behind the wheel with a child in the vehicle.
-
'Heartbeat away from homelessness': St. Thomas coalition holds consultation on poverty reduction strategies
It is estimated that more than 12,000 people in St. Thomas and Elgin County are living below the poverty line.
Kitchener
-
At least seven years before LRT Stage 2 begins
The Region of Waterloo is still at least seven years away from starting construction to connect the ION Light Rail Transit (LRT) to Cambridge.
-
Teen charged after stealing rideshare vehicle at gunpoint in Kitchener: WRPS
One teen has been arrested and another person is at large after the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says a rideshare vehicle was stolen in Kitchener on Tuesday.
-
Two dogs found abandoned and badly injured in Cambridge
Two dogs are now in the care of a local shelter after they were found severely injured in Cambridge.
Barrie
-
Barrie woman still missing after one year as police seek new leads
It has been one year since Autumn Shaganash disappeared in Barrie, and detectives say the investigation is ongoing with hopes of bringing her home.
-
'Person in distress' at Barrie marina
Police are investigating along Barrie's waterfront after one person was taken to the hospital "in medical distress" early Wednesday morning.
-
Discreditable conduct hearing delayed for Barrie Police Inspector
A Police Services Act tribunal call for Barrie Police officer Valarie Gates, scheduled for Wednesday morning, was postponed.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police shoot man wielding knife, trying to set car on fire
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after the Winnipeg Police Service shot and injured a man on Notre Dame Avenue who was allegedly wielding a knife and tried to set a car on fire Tuesday afternoon.
-
Tornado warning issued in western Manitoba
A tornado warning has been issued for a part of western Manitoba, near the Saskatchewan border.
-
Severe thunderstorms coming to Manitoba could produce large hail, isolated tornado: ECCC
Manitoba weather: Severe thunderstorm warning issued in province
Calgary
-
Caught on video: Thief steals $5K of meat from Calgary business
A Calgary business is sharing surveillance footage of a brazen theft in hopes of identifying a man who made off with around $5,000 worth of meat products.
-
Bear attack closes trails, campgrounds in Waterton Lakes National Park
A bear attack in Waterton Lakes National Park has forced the closure of several trails and campgrounds in the area.
-
Province scraps plans for Bow River dam near Mînî Thnî
The province is pulling the plug on a Bow River dam proposed upstream of Mînî Thnî. The option is off the table, according to Alberta Environment and Protected Areas, leaving two other sites up for consideration to help prevent flooding in Calgary and bolster water storage for drought management.
Edmonton
-
Boy reports finding human remains, refuses to say where
Strathcona County and Edmonton police are trying to identify a boy who reported finding human remains last week.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in fatal shooting in McCauley earlier this week
A man who was killed in central Edmonton earlier this week was shot, police confirmed on Wednesday.
-
Police search for 17-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since early May
The Edmonton Police Service is searching for a teen girl who hasn't been seen in more than a month.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP responds to 'serious' collision near Esterhazy
Saskatchewan RCMP are responding to a serious collision on Highway 9 near the communities of Stockholm and Esterhazy.
-
Darian Durant part of Riders' 2024 Plaza of Honour inductees
Darian Durant, Steve Molnar and Roy Shivers will be the 2024 inductees into the Saskatchewan Roughriders' Plaza of Honour, the team announced Wednesday.
-
SpaceX retrieves space junk from farms near Ituna, Sask.
Space junk that landed near Ituna, Sask. earlier this year was collected by SpaceX Tuesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan judge dismisses application to reopen trial of accused killer snared in 'Mr. Big' sting
A King's Bench judge has dismissed Greg Fertuck's last-minute applications to either reopen his trial so he can bring in a new firearms expert, or apply for a mistrial.
-
'Ungodly': Court hears Sask. private school director paddled student for 'going goth'
More former students of a private Christian school in Saskatoon testified about corporal punishment they received at the hands of the school’s director on Tuesday.
-
One killed, three seriously injured in fatal collision in Saskatoon
One person was killed and three others were hospitalized in critical condition after a fatal vehicle collision Tuesday evening.
Vancouver
-
Man sentenced to 12 years for fatal beating of senior during Vancouver home invasion
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the beating death of a 78-year-old woman during a home invasion and robbery on Vancouver’s west side has been handed a 12-year sentence by a B.C. Supreme Court judge.
-
-
Suspect arrested in killing of Vancouver chef Wataru Kakiuchi
Days after well-known local chef Wataru Kakiuchi was stabbed to death in Vancouver, a suspect has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Vancouver Island
-
-
Coroner's inquest will hear details of B.C. man's death in police shooting
British Columbia's coroners service will hold an inquest next month to investigate the death of a 27-year-old man who was killed by police on Vancouver Island.
-
Road to recovery long for officer injured in Saanich, B.C., bank shooting
Two years since a pivotal day in the line of duty, Const. Steven Reichert is walking again and is back in uniform twice a week.
Kelowna
-
B.C. deer fatally tramples dog, injures woman while protecting fawn
A dog was killed and a woman injured by a deer in West Kelowna Monday night, prompting a warning from B.C. conservation officers.
-
93-year-old woman pushed into path of moving bus: Penticton RCMP
Mounties in Penticton, B.C., say an elderly woman was assaulted while stepping off of a transit bus last week.
-
Firefighters quickly extinguish Okanagan Falls brushfire
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.