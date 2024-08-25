OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 1 dead, 3 injured in head-on crash south of Bancroft, Ont.

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj)
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash between two pickup trucks on Highway 62 south of Bancroft, Ont. on Sunday afternoon.

    OPP say on social media the crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. between Cleveland Road and South Jordan Lake Road.

    A 74-year-old man from Stirling, Ont., who was driving one of the pickups, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    A 64-year old woman who was a passenger in that pickup was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    The driver of the other vehicle, a 64-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries. A 58-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Both were taken to hospital.

    Highway 62 was closed for several hours.

    OPP continues to investigate the crash.

    The crash site is located approximately 40 kilometres south of Bancroft and 70 kilometres north of Belleville.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Harris and Trump squabble over muted mics at upcoming debate

    The campaigns of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are arguing in advance of their high-stakes Sept. 10 debate over whether microphones should be muted except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News