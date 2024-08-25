1 dead, 3 injured in head-on crash south of Bancroft, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash between two pickup trucks on Highway 62 south of Bancroft, Ont. on Sunday afternoon.
OPP say on social media the crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. between Cleveland Road and South Jordan Lake Road.
A 74-year-old man from Stirling, Ont., who was driving one of the pickups, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 64-year old woman who was a passenger in that pickup was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 64-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries. A 58-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Both were taken to hospital.
Highway 62 was closed for several hours.
OPP continues to investigate the crash.
The crash site is located approximately 40 kilometres south of Bancroft and 70 kilometres north of Belleville.
