OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 55 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on the eve of students returning to class for in-person learning.

The 55 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday follows 74 new cases on Saturday and 63 new cases on Friday.

Across Ontario, there are 1,848 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Health officials reported 726 cases in Toronto, 306 in Peel Region and 168 in York Region.

Forty-three new deaths were reported across Ontario.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce does not report testing numbers on weekends.

Across Ontario, there were 49,352 tests for COVID-19 performed.

COVID-19 ACROSS THE REGION