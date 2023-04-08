1,300 homes in Ottawa still without power Saturday afternoon
Hydro Ottawa crews are pushing to have power restored by the end of the day Saturday, after thousands of people in Ottawa spent a third night in the cold.
As of 1 p.m., Hydro Ottawa was reporting 1,300 customers still without power.
"Our goal is to be completed by the end of day today, understanding that small pockets may still exist," a note on Hydro Ottawa's website says.
"Today’s efforts will focus on restoring power to the largest hit areas and to those customers who remain without power, followed by a shift to smaller areas and individual outages."
The utility company says its crews will be focused on the following areas Saturday:
- Alta Vista - Billings Bridge
- Barrhaven West - Old Barrhaven
- Borden Farm - Stewart Farm - Parkwood Hills - Fisher Glen
- Bel Air Heights - Braemar Park - Copeland Park
- Bells Corners
- Bridlewood - Emerald Meadows
- Briarbrook - Brookside - Morgan's Grant
- Carlingwood West – Glabar Park – McKellar Heights
- Carlington
- Carp - Dunrobin
- Crystal Bay - Lakeview Park - Britannia Village
- Centrepoint
- Cityview - Skyline - Fisher Heights
- Crest View - Meadowlands - Tanglewood
- Dow’s Lake
- Kanata Lakes - Arcadia
- Laurentian View
- Lindenlea - New Edinburgh
- Merivale Gardens - Grenfell Glen - Pineglen - Country Place
- Playfair Park - Lynda Park - Guildwood Estates
- Queensway Terrace South
- Richmond - Twin Elm (updated to be more specific)
- Rockcliffe Park
- Westboro
- Woodvale - Craig Henry - Manordale - Estates of Arlington Woods
- Whitehaven – Queensway Terrace North
- Urbandale Acres - Canterbury
City remains focused on removal of tree debris
Wednesday's ice storm damaged trees and power lines across eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
In a news release Saturday afternoon, Alain Gonthier, the general manager of Ottawa's public works department, said the forestry team has received more than 2,250 calls for service since Wednesday and has addressed more than half of them so far.
"I'm sure a lot of you did not intend to spend your long weekend cleaning up after a storm. Like you, our Public Works team and their invaluable partners have been working hard – many without a break and in challenging conditions – to support our residents," Gonthier wrote. "Of course, trees, limbs and brush remain a priority. As identified hazards, streets and pathways are cleared, staff and contractors will turn their attention to broken limbs, non-hazardous removals, re-inspections, pruning and brush/wood cleanup."
Gonthier also says traffic lights at every intersection that remains without power are being operated by emergency generators. Nearly 150 traffic signals have been brought back online since the storm.
If you have storm debris to remove, the city asks that you place it at the curb, separate from non-organic storm-related waste. Do not stack debris or lean it against trees, poles or other structures, like fire hydrants.
To allow collection, the city encourages residents to tie branches with twine in bundles of less than 1.2 m (4 ft.) in length and 60 cm (2 ft.) in width. Bundles or containers should weigh no more than 15 kg (33 lb.). Individual branches should be less than 10 cm (4 in.) in diameter.
Larger tree cuttings, branches and brush may be brought to the City’s Trail Waste Facility at no charge until further notice. Otherwise, these may wait, curbside, for chipping or collection by specialized City and contracted crews. There is no need to call 3-1-1 at this time.
What to do with storm debris and organic waste (City of Ottawa)
Hydro One
Hydro One says approximately 19,000 customers remain without power across eastern Ontario, as of 4 p.m. Saturday. The utility is reporting 736 separate outages across the region.
Since Wednesday, Hydro One crews have reconnected more than 325,000 customers.
The hardest hit areas are Prescott and Russell; Stormont, Dundas and Gelngarry; Lanark County; and Renfrew County.
Hydro One is estimating power will be restored to most customers by Saturday night, but some, particularly those around Kemptville, Perth and Smiths Falls, could be waiting until Sunday.
Hydro Quebec
As of 3:45 p.m. 21,000 customers in the Outaouais region were without power, according to Hydro Quebec.
More than 8,100 customers in Gatineau remain without power and more than 6,900 are without power in the MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais. Hydro Quebec is reporting 4,700 customers without power in the Pontiac region.
City of Ottawa
The city of Ottawa is making the facilities below available to residents on Saturday:
- Dunrobin Community Centre - bottled water, washrooms, charging - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Greely Community Centre - bottled water, washrooms, charging - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Manotick Community Centre - bottled water, showers, washrooms, charging - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- W. Erskine Johnson Arena - bottled water, showers, washrooms, charging - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The following City facilities will be open for regular programming on Saturday and can be accessed by residents during operating hours:
- Albion Heatherington Recreation Centre - washrooms, charging - 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Alexander Community Centre - washrooms, charging - 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Bell Centennial Arena - showers, washrooms, charging - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex-Orléans - showers, washrooms, charging - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Brewer Pool - showers, washrooms, charging - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- CARDELREC Recreation Complex Goulbourn - showers, washrooms, charging - 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Carlington Recreation Centre - washrooms, charging - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Champagne Fitness Centre - showers, washrooms, charging - 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Deborah Anne Kirwan Pool - showers, washrooms, charging - noon to 4 p.m.
- François Dupuis Recreation Centre - showers, washrooms, charging - 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Fred Barrett Arena - showers, washrooms, charging - 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Glebe Community Centre - washrooms, charging - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Greenboro Community Centre - washrooms, charging - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Jack Purcell Community Centre - showers, washrooms, charging - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Kanata Recreation Complex - showers, washrooms, charging - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Lowertown Pool - showers, washrooms, charging - noon to 4 p.m.
- McNabb Community Centre - washrooms, charging - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Michele Heights Community Centre - washrooms, charging - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Navan Memorial Centre - showers, washrooms, charging - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Nepean Sportsplex - showers, washrooms, charging - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Overbrook Community Centre - showers, washrooms, charging - 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Pinecrest Community Centre - showers, washrooms, charging - 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Plant Recreation Centre - showers, washrooms, charging - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- R.J. Kennedy Arena - showers, washrooms, charging - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Ray Friel Recreation Complex - showers, washrooms, charging - 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Richcraft Recreation Centre Kanata - showers, washrooms, charging - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Richelieu-Vanier Community Centre - washrooms, charging - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Routhier Community Centre - washrooms, charging - noon to 4 p.m.
- Sandy Hill Community Centre - washrooms, charging - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sawmill Pool - showers, washrooms, charging - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6:15 to 8:30 p.m.
- Shenkman Arts Centre - washrooms, charging - 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Splash Wave Pool - showers, washrooms, charging - 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Tom Brown Hall - washrooms, charging - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Walter Baker Sports Centre - showers, washrooms, charging - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The following recreation facilities that are currently closed due to the power outages:
- Manor Park Community Centre
- Rockliffe Park Community Centre
- Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre
- Tennis Centre West Ottawa
If you have storm debris to remove, the city asks that you place it at the curb, separate from non-organic storm-related waste. Do not stack debris or lean it against trees, poles or other structures, like fire hydrants.
To allow collection, the city encourages branches to be tied with twine in bundles of less than 1.2 m (4 ft.) in length and 60 cm (2 ft.) in width, and that bundles or containers weigh no more than 15 kg (33 lb.). Individual branches should be less than 10 cm (4 in.) in diameter.
Larger tree cuttings, branches and brush may be brought to the City’s Trail Waste Facility at no charge until further notice. Otherwise, these may wait, curbside, for chipping or collection by specialized city and contracted crews. There is no need to call 3-1-1 at this time.
City of Gatineau
The city of Gatineau says the fire department is working with Sauvetage bénévole Outaouais (SBO) crews, going door-to-door in the affected sectors. Crews are checking to make sure that occupants are all right, and assisting them with specific needs. In some cases, last-resort accommodations are offered to residents who cannot remain in their homes or move in with friends or family.
"Starting today, crews will be going door-to-door to enable us to adjust interventions and get a clearer picture of last-resort accommodation needs. Our crews are doing an extraordinary job helping residents who need it. I'm also gratified to see so many people reaching out to help one another throughout the city. Thank you all, and stay prudent," Gatineau mayor France Bélisle said in a news release.
Residents can take a shower, charge their devices and fill water containers at:
- Centre sportif de Gatineau (850 boulevard de la Gappe), until 10 p.m.;
- Maison du citoyen (25 rue Laurier), until 10 p.m.;
- Paul-Pelletier aquatic centre (325 chemin d'Aylmer), until 8 p.m.; and
- Lucien-Houle aquatic centre (580A rue Maclaren Est), until 5 p.m.
Electronic devices can be charged and water containers can be filled at the Centre communautaire et culturel de Buckingham until 10 p.m.
However, the libraries are closed Saturday and Sunday due to the Easter holiday.
The STO is accommodating residents trying to get to the different municipal points of service. For details, visit the STO's website.
