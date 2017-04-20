

At just four-and-a-half years old, Julia Billie is already driving home a message: slow down.

Students from junior kindergarten to Grade 6 at Kanata Academy were asked to come up with a way to make their community a better place. Billie focused on “how to slow down cars” so that kids could be safer.

“We live on a street that has a lot of families, a lot of kids her age so every day when they’re out there they’re always cognizant of cars going by and she really wants people to slow down and be safe,” said Billie’s father Richard.

During her presentation, Ottawa Police Const. Phil Kane presented Billie with signs provided by Safer Roads Ottawa that she placed in the ground at the school and along her street as a visual reminder for drivers to obey the speed limit.

Const. Kane also told the group to speak up if their parents are texting and driving or going too fast.

Billie’s teacher says her project has had a big impact.

“All of the kids are going to go home I’m sure tonight and tell their parents to slow down and put their phones away. She did make a difference, that was the goal of the project and she succeeded,” said Brenda Prud'homme.