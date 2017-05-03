

CTV Ottawa





The Ontario government has announced a new jail for Ottawa.

The new 725 bed jail would replace the notorious Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre on Innes Road.

The troubled detention centre has been plagued by overcrowding and complaints of horrible living conditions.

The Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services Marie-France Lalonde made the announcement at Queen's Park Thursday morning.

The money for a new jail was set aside in the April 27th budget.