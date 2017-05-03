Wynne government announces new 725 bed jail for Ottawa
The Ontario government has announced a new jail for Ottawa.
The new 725 bed jail would replace the notorious Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre on Innes Road.
The troubled detention centre has been plagued by overcrowding and complaints of horrible living conditions.
The Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services Marie-France Lalonde made the announcement at Queen's Park Thursday morning.
The money for a new jail was set aside in the April 27th budget.