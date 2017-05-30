

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





If you're earning minimum wage in Ontario, get ready for a very big raise.

The Wynne government today announced an increase over 18 months of more than 30 percent.

The minimum wage today stands at $11.40 an hour. On New Year’s Day, 2018, it will jump to $14 an hour. One year later on January 1st, 2019, it will rise again to $15. If you're making minimum wage now, this will be welcome news; a big boost to your bottom line. If you're paying minimum wage, you're likely going to have a different take on this announcement and what it will mean for your business.

David Sidnbois like most minimum wage earners certainly feels the squeeze trying to make ends meet. Sidnbois works in the Byward Market, where he’s been employed by Rochon Gardens for the last couple of weeks, selling fruits and vegetables. Still, he can't help but worry what this increase might mean for workers like him.

“A part of me, living on minimum wage, is like, “Yah,” he says, “But there are broader implications that you have to think about. There’s my employer, how many people (this wage hike) is going to affect and I assume the price of everything is going to go up as a result of this.”

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne proposed a number of labor changes today under the Fair Workplaces and Better Jobs Act. Among the many proposals, it will impact shift workers, requiring employers to pay three hours of wages if an employee’s shift is cancelled with less than 48 hours’ notice. It will help sick workers, giving them 10 emergency leave days, of which a minimum of 2 would be paid.

But the biggest change is that hike in minimum wage, affecting 10% of the province's workforce.

“Increasing the minimum wage will make a world of difference in millions of lives,” Premier Wynne said today.

The first increase would represent a 23% hike over the current minimum wage; the second hike would represent a 32% over the current minimum wage.

"That’s millions of people, many of them supporting a family on a wage that doesn't go far enough,” she added.

Gabriel Pizza with its 40 stores in Ottawa employs hundreds of people making minimum wage.

If each of them makes more dough, the company warns it could impact the price of that dough.

“We're going to have to look at efficiencies, there are no two ways about,” says Ray Skaff, who handles public relations for Gabriel Pizza, “We may have no choice but to pass that along to consumers.”

Edmond Saikaly, who owns the International Cheese and Deli shop in the Market says increasing his employees’ wages could come at a cost for him.

“In my business, I could afford it,” he says, “but I have to cut down my spending to give it to my employees. You have to look at who she (Wynne) is ultimately trying to please with this announcement,” he adds, “and business wasn't one of them.”

Monique Moreau with the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses agrees, “It's a big increase, it's coming quickly and this is on top of other increases that the government has scheduled on payroll taxes, on hydro, the cap and trade. It’s going to be a struggle for them.”

But those fighting for better wages say they've heard that song before.

“I can remember when minimum wage was $8 or $9 an hour,” says Sean McKenny, the President of the Ottawa and District Labor Council, “and we heard the same argument from the same businesses, that if minimum wage went up 20 cents an hour, they'd have to close the doors. We didn't see that then and I don't think we'll see that this time.”

Busker Rocky Moon, singing in the Byward Market today, collecting just a few coins on a rainy day, knows one thing for sure: that maybe his busking days are over with this announcement.

“Well, I should be getting back into the workforce,” he laughs.

This hike pushes Ontario near the top of the list in terms of the highest minimum wage in the country. Alberta has passed legislation to increase the minimum wage to $15/hour but that does not come into effect until October of 2018.