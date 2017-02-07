

CTV Ottawa





OPP arrested a Kingston man after stopping a vehicle which was travelling the wrong way on Highway 401.



OPP say the driver was heading eastbound but his vehicle was in the westbound lanes close to Mallorytown.



The driver was stopped at around 3.40 am on February 5th, 2017 without incident just west of Brockville.

There were no collisions or injuries.



Charged with impaired driving is 38 year-old Daryl Beaton of Kingston.



Beaton is to appear in court in early March.







