Worker reported injured inside LRT tunnel
CTV Ottawa
Published Saturday, March 18, 2017 5:25PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 18, 2017 6:34PM EDT
Ottawa fire officials were called to a medical emergency near the LRT entrance at Kent St. & Queen on Saturday afternoon.
Crews were responding to reports that a worker has been severely injured within the tunnel.
The individual was removed by fire fighters and personnel at the site.
An update on the person’s condition is expected shortly.
More to come
