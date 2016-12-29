

CTV Ottawa





A 25-year-old automative repair worker is in serious condition after losing his thumb on the job Thursday morning.

Paramedics said they responded to a call for a workplace accident at a garage on Colonnade Road just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

They treated the technician for an amputated thumb after his hand was pinched in an industrial lift. His co-workers freed him from the device and called 911.

The man is in serious, but stable condition in hospital.

Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating.