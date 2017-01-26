Woman who was hospitalized after an intervention by Gatineau police has died
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 12:27PM EST
A 34-year-old woman who was hospitalized after an intervention by Gatineau police died last night
Quebec's police watchdog says police were called for complaints of noise and excessive crying in an apartment Tuesday night.
Police had said the woman bumped her head and that when she was handcuffed her condition went downhill and she was rushed to hospital.
Officials are now saying she has passed away.
No other information is available at this time.
The investigation continues
