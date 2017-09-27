

Ottawa Police are hoping you can help them identify a suspect wanted in several south end break ins.

According to police, on the afternoon of September 12th, a woman walked in to several unlocked apartments inside a building on Rivergate Way.

In two cases the woman was confronted by the person living there and claimed she was in the wrong apartment and left quickly.

She is white, between 25 and 35 years old, with dark hair and wore dark nursing scrubs.

Anyone with information should contact police.