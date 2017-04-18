Woman wanted after alleged fraud at Rideau Centre
Police are looking for this person of interest after an alleged fraud at the Rideau Centre.
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, April 18, 2017 5:25PM EDT
Ottawa Police are looking for a woman of interest after they say a man was defrauded at the Rideau Centre last month.
Police say the woman approached a man at the Mackenzie King Bridge entrance to the mall around 9 p.m. March 31 and asked him to donate to a charity.
She then led the man to an ATM and once he entered his PIN, pushed him aside and took cash out from his account, according to police.
They say the victim was targeted "due to his cognitive disability."
The woman is described as Asian, about 35 years old with a small build.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
- Woman wanted after alleged fraud at Rideau Centre
- No measures to be introduced that could impact house prices in Toronto: Morneau
- Senators expecting to face determined Bruins squad on Wednesday night
- Man faces mischief charge over suspicious bag on Parliament Hill
- 'Facebook murder' suspect dies by suicide: police