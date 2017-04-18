

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are looking for a woman of interest after they say a man was defrauded at the Rideau Centre last month.

Police say the woman approached a man at the Mackenzie King Bridge entrance to the mall around 9 p.m. March 31 and asked him to donate to a charity.

She then led the man to an ATM and once he entered his PIN, pushed him aside and took cash out from his account, according to police.

They say the victim was targeted "due to his cognitive disability."

The woman is described as Asian, about 35 years old with a small build.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.