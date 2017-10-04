

Jenn Pritchard, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The woman struck by a falling tree during last week's microburst storm has died.

Hiba Yusuf suffered multi-system trauma when she was hit by the tree outside the General campus of the Ottawa Hospital last Wednesday afternoon.

The 37-year-old was an organ donor advocate, having survived two kidney transplants in the last 15 years.

A funeral was held for her over the weekend.