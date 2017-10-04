Woman struck by tree during storm has died
37-year-old Hiba Yusuf was struck by a tree at the Ottawa Hospital General Campus during stormy weather on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. (Jim O'Grady/CTV Ottawa)
Jenn Pritchard, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, October 4, 2017 4:03PM EDT
The woman struck by a falling tree during last week's microburst storm has died.
Hiba Yusuf suffered multi-system trauma when she was hit by the tree outside the General campus of the Ottawa Hospital last Wednesday afternoon.
The 37-year-old was an organ donor advocate, having survived two kidney transplants in the last 15 years.
A funeral was held for her over the weekend.