

CTV Ottawa





A 37-year-old woman was rushed to the trauma unit at the Ottawa Civic Campus today after being struck by a tree outside the General Hospital.

Ottawa Paramedics say the woman suffered mutl-system trauma. Her condition is unknown.

Hospital staff saw the woman lying on the ground and quickly responded with treatment.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. just as a violent storm broke Ottawa's two-week September heat wave with heavy rain and gusty winds.

There are trees down everywhere, backyard furniture thrown about, and power outages scattered throughout the city.

Most of the damage appears to stretch from Westboro to Britannia and all the way out to Carp.