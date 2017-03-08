

CTV Ottawa





A woman was sent to hospital and a suspect was arrested after a brief standoff with police in Gatineau Tuesday night.

Gatineau Police were called to Rue Alban-Lavigne just after 8:30 pm for a domestic disturbance call involving weapons. When police arrived, they had to negotiate with a 50-year-old man for 20 minutes before he surrendered and was arrested.

A 41-year-old woman was taken to hospital in Hull with non-life threatening injuries.

Gatineau's Major Crimes unit has taken over the investigation.