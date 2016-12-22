Woman hospitalized after being hit by truck clearing snow in Stittsville
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, December 22, 2016 11:13AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 22, 2016 12:44PM EST
Today's snowfall resulted in a woman in her 60s being taken to hospital after she was hit by a truck clearing snow.
It happened in a parking lot on Stittsville Main Street.
Paramedics say the woman was hit by a pickup truck with a plow attached.
She was taken to hospital with a serious head injury and broken leg.
