A woman who helped save a man involved in a horrific car crash near Winchester in 1995 finally found him after years of searching.

Adele Gannon said 22 years ago she was driving down County Rd. 18 when she saw a car in the ditch, and ran over to assist.

“I remember there was a lot of blood on his face, like a lot, and I couldn’t really tell what he looked like,” Gannon said. “The front end of his car was pushed right up into his legs – he couldn’t move his legs.”

Gannon said the man inside the vehicle was having difficulty breathing so she used a pocket knife to cut his seatbelt. She sat with the man, who told her his name was Tony Flaro, for 45 minutes until paramedics arrived. After the incident Gannon called the hospitals searching for Flaro - but could not find him.

22 years later Gannon said she was on Facebook when his name randomly popped up and sent him a message.

“I had goosebumps,” Flaro said about receiving the message.

Flaro explained that he was taken to the hospital after the collision with a broken right femur, a punctured lung, and several cuts and bruises. He remembered that someone was waiting with him – but did not know Gannon’s name or what she looked like.

“I wanted to meet her back then because she saved my life, and my family tried to search, but the information we got wasn’t right,” Flaro said.

On Saturday, the pair had an emotional meeting at the Ramada Hotel in Cornwall.

“This is the piece of the puzzle that wasn’t there and now it makes more sense,” Flaro said.

The pair both live in Cornwall, ON and plan to keep in touch.