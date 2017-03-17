Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Gatineau overnight
Published Friday, March 17, 2017 8:42AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 17, 2017 9:04AM EDT
Gatineau Police say a woman has died of her injuries after she was struck by a vehicle near Gatineau Park overnight.
Police say the was hit in the area of Lac-des-Fées and Rue Gamelin. She was found unconcious just after 8 last night.
Police are still searching for a suspect vehicle.
