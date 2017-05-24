Woman, 84, charged after car collides with school bus in Picton, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017 4:12PM EDT
PICTON, Ont. -- Provincial police say an 84-year-old woman has been charged following a collision involving a school bus.
They say a car and the bus collided in an intersection Wednesday morning in Picton, Ont.
Police say the driver of the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
OPP say there were no injuries among the 22 students or the driver on the bus.
A Picton woman is charged under the Highway Traffic Act with start from stopped position - not in safety.
