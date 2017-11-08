

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The season’s first blast of winter is on its way.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Thursday evening.

“A cold front is expected to track over Southern Ontario Thursday,” the advisory says. “As this front passes, temperatures will drop and scattered rain showers will change to flurries in the evening. As a result, untreated surfaces could become icy and slippery Thursday evening.”

The temperature, which has been hovering around the November average this week, is expected to plunge rapidly Thursday night, from a high of 7°C to a low of -11°C overnight. Friday is not expected to see a temperature above -8°C.